BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday afternoon was downright intense. That forecast of severe weather certainly did deliver. It’s all in the rear view mirror now. And what lay ahead is a pretty darn good forecast. Today no big issues, though some pop up showers may, pop up, later on. No big concern in the I-95 corridor forecast. The Ravens/Jaguars game this evening should have a kick off temperature of about 85°. Not too uncomfortable out of the glare of the Sun.

A second front will come by tomorrow, right now it appears to be a bit moisture starved. Breezy is the biggest net result we see in Friday’s outlook due to that front. Then here comes the weekend. And barring a hemispheric change in the forecast this upcoming Saturday and Sunday look to be good ones. Overall maybe one of the best weekend of this Summer. Don’t overthink it just enjoy. As Tim Williams informed us this morning, in 135 days it will be Winter.

WHOA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

MB!