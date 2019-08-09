Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating after a man was killed Friday afternoon in an industrial accident.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Daniels Road in Ellicott City around 2:30 p.m. and found William Harkins, 30, of Glen Burnie, deceased.
He was discovered by a worker at an adjacent business.
Police believe Harkins was attempting to load a container onto a truck from a front-end loader when he became pinned.
Harkins worked for Maryland Landscape Supply.
No one else was involved in the incident and there are no preliminary indications of foul play.
The investigation is ongoing.
