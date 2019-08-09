Filed Under:acts of kindness, Baltimore, Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, cooling off, Fire, Local TV, pay it forward, Talkers


FULLERTON, Md. (WJZ) — A little boy was applauded for his act of kindness on a recent summer day in Maryland.

Baltimore County Fire shared a photo of a boy who handed firefighters ice cream sandwiches after they battled a house fire in Fullerton.

His family also brought out a fan to help firefighters cool off, the fire department posted.

