Comments
FULLERTON, Md. (WJZ) — A little boy was applauded for his act of kindness on a recent summer day in Maryland.
Baltimore County Fire shared a photo of a boy who handed firefighters ice cream sandwiches after they battled a house fire in Fullerton.
His family also brought out a fan to help firefighters cool off, the fire department posted.
Do you know anyone who’s completed an act of kindness? Email us at newsroom@wjz.com.
