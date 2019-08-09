Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department will host its Fifth-Annual Police Commissioner’s Basketball League Championship Games on Saturday.
The games will take place at Forest Park Senior High School throughout the course of the day.
This summer, over 500 kids participated in the program. Starting in July, from Monday through Thursday, boys and girls from across Baltimore City from between the ages of seven and 19 played basketball from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
