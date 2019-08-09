Comments
(CBS News) — The House Oversight Committee, concerned about the involvement of guns purchased from licensed gun dealers in violent crimes, is asking the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for documents to help lawmakers investigate the issue.
Committee Chairman and Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings sent a letter to Gina Lombardo, acting deputy director of ATF, citing the recent massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The committee is seeking information about gun dealers who sell large numbers of guns used in crimes, including homicide.
