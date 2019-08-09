Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A year ago, the National Aquarium opened a state of the art Animal Care and Rescue Center across from the Post Office.
Now, the facility is open to the public for scheduled tours.
“We always try to include a feeding in our tour.” “We also like to include a keeper chat where one of the actual animal care folks comes out.”
Stehle Harris is the tour guide of the Animal Care and Rescue Center.
The Animal Care and Rescue Center tends to many animals, including sharks and turtles.
The building is designed to incorporate education into its tours.
“Opening that, telling that story to the public and letting them see that is unusual and it’s really rewarding,” Harris said.
There are two tours a week. They run for two hours and cost $45.
You must log in to post a comment.