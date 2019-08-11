Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide in central Baltimore near the Lexington Market on Sunday.
At around 3:02 p.m. officers arrived at the 200 block of North Eutaw Street to find a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken in an ambulance to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the location and assumed control of the investigation.
This story is developing.
