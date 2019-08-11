  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    02:05 AMMadam Secretary
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Burglary, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maya Rockeymore Cummings, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time, the public can see images of the alleged burglar who broke into Maryland representative Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore home.

Cummings’ wife posted the surveillance pictures of the suspect on Twitter in hopes of catching the culprit.

It shows a man wearing a baseball hat with a bright, rounded logo. He is also seen apparently leaving on a bike.

The Cummings’ Druid Heights home was reportedly burglarized back in July.

The incident happened just hours before President Donald Trump blasted Cummings and the City on Twitter by criticizing his district as “a rodent-infested mess,”

Comments