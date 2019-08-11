BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time, the public can see images of the alleged burglar who broke into Maryland representative Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore home.
Cummings’ wife posted the surveillance pictures of the suspect on Twitter in hopes of catching the culprit.
Has anyone in the Twitterverse ever seen the symbol on this hat? It was the only distinguishing feature of the man who recently broke into our home. I’m showing it to you to crowdsource the logo. Please let me know if you’ve seen it (or him) before. pic.twitter.com/RmkvXnON1s
— Maya R. Cummings, Ph.D. (@MayaRockeymoore) August 10, 2019
It shows a man wearing a baseball hat with a bright, rounded logo. He is also seen apparently leaving on a bike.
The Cummings’ Druid Heights home was reportedly burglarized back in July.
The incident happened just hours before President Donald Trump blasted Cummings and the City on Twitter by criticizing his district as “a rodent-infested mess,”
