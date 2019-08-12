Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 39-year-old man was injured after being shot in east Baltimore Monday evening.
Police were called to the 2400 block of East Madison Street around 6:25 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. A short time later, they were called to an area hospital where a shooting victim had just arrived.
At the hospital, police found the man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left leg.
Anone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
