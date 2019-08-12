BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As students get ready to hit the books this fall, those at a number of Maryland colleges and universities can do so knowing they’re at some of the best schools in the country.

The Princeton Review is out with its annual college rankings list, and 11 Maryland schools are among the top 385 in the country.

On the list are:

St. John’s College; Annapolis

U.S. Naval Academy; Annapolis

Goucher College; Baltimore

Johns Hopkins University; Baltimore

Loyola University Maryland; Baltimore

University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Baltimore

Washington College; Chestertown

University of Maryland, College Park; College Park

Salisbury University; Salisbury

St. Mary’s College of Maryland; St. Mary’s City

McDaniel College; Westminster

The rankings are based on surveys of 140,000 students asking questions about academics, the campus community and administration.

All 11, plus the Maryland Institute College of Art, Hood College and Towson University were also included in the tutoring and test preparation company’s best schools in the northeast list.

Monday, MONEY Magazine released their rankings of the best colleges for the money, and several Maryland schools also made that list.

The University of Maryland, College Park ranked number 43 out of more than 700 schools on the list.

Also on the list are:

Towson University, #107

Johns Hopkins University, #125

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, #169

McDaniel College, #173

Salisbury University, #190

Loyola University Maryland, #303

University of Maryland, Baltimore County, #366

Washington College, #414

Hood College, #531

Bowie State University, #567

Goucher College, #583

Mount St. Mary’s University, #655

Maryland Institute College of Art, #699

To make the list, each school had to have at least 500 students, have sufficient data to analyze, not be in financial distress and have an at or above-average graduation rate, the magazine said in announcing its rankings.