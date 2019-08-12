BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of three dogs in North Carolina connected to a blue-green algae bloom in a pond they were swimming in is leading to renewed focus on water quality across the country, including in Maryland, where the same type of algae have been found this summer.
On July 3, Anne Arundel County officials warned of a harmful blue-green algae bloom in Lake Waterford in Pasadena. At the time, the county’s health department urged residents to avoid direct water contact and keep pets away from the affected body of water.
Two weeks later, the state Department of Natural Resources found potentially harmful algae during a sample in the North East River near Charlestown in Cecil County.
Doggy Playdate Turns Deadly After Pups Die From Toxic Algae In Pond. What You Need To Know About These Dangerous Blooms
Officials say if people come in contact with the algae they should wash their body and clothes with clean, warm soapy water afterward and see a doctor if skin irritation occurs.
Fish caught in affected waters should have fat, skin and organs removed, be rinsed and cooked thoroughly before eating.
You must log in to post a comment.