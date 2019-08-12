Filed Under:Business, Canton, Chick-Fil-A, Food, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chick-Fil-A is adding macaroni and cheese to their menu- nationwide.

Though the Canton location in Baltimore has had the cheesy side dish for a while, it’s now headed to every Chick-Fil-A in the U.S.

The restaurant chain launched the new menu item Monday.

It’s available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals, or just by itself.

Chick-Fil-A is also rolling out a “Frosted Caramel Coffee” treat, which will be available through November 9.

Comments