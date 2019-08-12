Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chick-Fil-A is adding macaroni and cheese to their menu- nationwide.
Though the Canton location in Baltimore has had the cheesy side dish for a while, it’s now headed to every Chick-Fil-A in the U.S.
The restaurant chain launched the new menu item Monday.
It’s available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals, or just by itself.
Chick-Fil-A is also rolling out a “Frosted Caramel Coffee” treat, which will be available through November 9.
