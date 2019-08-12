Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Harford County that killed one man early Sunday morning.
Troopers responded to the area of northbound Rt-1 Bel Air Road just north of Rock Spring Road at around 1:45 a.m.
Michael Lynn Maples, 44, of Forest Hill, Md., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police learned Maples lost control of the motorcycle before going off the road, hitting a light pole.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
