Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and his family spent some time this weekend at Ravens training camp — and Hogan’s young grandson got a special treat — a lesson on how to kick a football with Justin Tucker.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and his family spent some time this weekend at Ravens training camp — and Hogan’s young grandson got a special treat — a lesson on how to kick a football with Justin Tucker.
“Had a great time with Baltimore @ravens coaches and players at training camp. My grandson Cam even got to learn how to kick from @jtuck9! Good luck this season!” Hogan shared on Instagram.
In the video, you see Cam dressed in Ravens gear with Hogan set up to kick a football. Tucker is kneeling nearby to give little Cam some guidance.
You can hear people say “kick it hard.” Then Cam taps the football with his foot and it just topples over, leaving the adults laughing at the adorable moment.
You must log in to post a comment.