DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — The man arrested after a short standoff in Dundalk Sunday has been charged with multiple counts of assault.

Ray William Johnston, 49, is charged with two counts of first-degree and second-degree assault and using a firearm in a crime of violence, the Baltimore County Police Department said Monday.

The standoff happened in the 7800 block of East Collingham Drive Sunday morning. Johnston reportedly surrendered without incident.

He is being held without bail.

