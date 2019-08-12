SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A Severn man was arrested last week after police alleged he had been abusing his Doberman Pinscher.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Carinoso Circle in Severn for an animal abuse complaint late Thursday night.
When they arrived, they learned that one of the residents had abused their six-month-old Doberman Pinscher.
Based on other evidence at the scene, Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control responded and took custody of the dog and took him to an emergency veterinary clinic.
Investigators saw a video that clearly showed the suspect repeatedly strike and throw the Doberman Pinscher down the stairs.
Robert Henry Reynolds Jr., was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and mutilation of an animal.
The Doberman Pinscher, identified as “Bucko” was treated at a local veterinary clinic and is in good condition but still being monitored.
Animal Care and Control also removed a cat from the home, and two other dogs associated with Reynolds Jr. on the 1400 block of Fairbanks Court in Hanover, Md.
The other animals were medically evaluated and are being held in protective custody.
