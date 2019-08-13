BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The funeral for Malachi Lawson, 4, will be held Tuesday. Services will be at Mount Zion Apostolic Faith Church.
Malachi was found dead in a dumpster with signs of physical injury on August 3.
He was originally reported missing by his mother, Alicia Lawson, 25, a few days prior. She told police Malachi disappeared from his grandmother’s home in the 4500 block of Rogers Avenue in northwest Baltimore.
Alicia Lawson and her partner, Shakita Lawson, 40, were arrested and charged with neglect that resulted in the death of a minor, first-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and related charges.
Related Coverage
- Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Baltimore Dumpster, Mother Charged
- Malachi Lawson Suffered From Untreated Burns, Mother Took Lyft To Dispose Of 4-Year-Old’s Body In Dumpster 10 Miles From Baltimore Home
- ‘I Love You Malachi’ | Vigil Held To Remember Life Of 4-Year-Old Malachi Lawson
Maryland State Police brought in a K9 Unit to assist in the search, but Alicia Lawson’s confession brought the search to a close.
“She subsequently gave police the location of the child’s remains which was the 5500 block of Hadden Avenue,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.
The women said they were giving Malachi a bath on July 23 after he soiled himself, according to the documents. While they were washing his clothes in the sink, they allegedly turned around to find the boy had serious burns from his waist down to his feet. The burns were so bad, Malachi’s skin was allegedly floating in the bathwater when they pulled him from the tub, according to the charging documents.
But police tested the water temperature at the Lawsons’ home in the 1800 block of North Spring Street Saturday and the temperature never got above lukewarm.
The couple’s bond was denied during a bail review hearing. The judge determined they were both flight risks.
You must log in to post a comment.