BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police Officer was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening.

Park Heights Avenue was shut down for several blocks after a wreck near Sumter Avenue that involved four-vehicles.

Baltimore City Police say that a woman was speeding in a Jeep when she side-swiped a vehicle and lost control.

When the driver lost control, she rear-ended a white, unmarked police vehicle.

Witnessed went over to help the woman after the crash.

“They helped her out of the car and pretty much made sure she was okay until the ambulance got here,” Paige Perks, of Baltimore, said.

Police say that the driver had minor injuries.

WJZ spoke with a man who walked up to the scene, only to find out his stepson’s car, was also damaged.

“It’s total,” the man said. “Front is damaged, the back end is damaged. The police officer’s is completely damaged, the whole back end is pushed in.”

At last check, a Baltimore City Police spokesperson said they did not know the condition of the officer who was injured in the accident.