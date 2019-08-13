BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens reached a milestone in their preparation for the upcoming season.
It was the final day of the training camp portion of the Ravens preseason, which meant it was the final day for fans to watch practice.
Ravens first-round pick Marquise Brown was back on the field after he missed a workout Monday.
Brown has had limited appearances in the preseason as he continues to recover from foot surgery following his final year of college at the University of Oklahoma.
“It’s going to be like that,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s going to be a process with Marquise. It’s healing. I think part of it is just getting stronger from the reps. He’s been healing so he hasn’t been running. There are muscles in there that need to be trained.”
Brown is an important addition to the Ravens offense that’s been rebuilt to suit quarterback Lamar Jackson who is coming off of a solid performance in the win over Jacksonville last week.
“Way ahead of where I was last year,” Jackson said. “Last year I was asking coach, ‘What do we got right here?’ and stuff like that. This year it’s a lot of studying.”
Jackson and the first-team offense are likely to get a little more playing time in the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
