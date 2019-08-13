EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Along Edgewood and Willoughby Beach Roads in Harford County, a bold message is painted along the wall.

It is a message that Rod and Kim Bourn said their daughter, Erin, and a group of high school students, spent an entire year working on as a gift to the community.

The message reads, “Diversity Is Beautiful.”

But Monday, neighbors noticed the mural was splattered with white paint.

“A punch in the gut, it’s devastating, period,” Rod and Kim Bourn said. “But the fact that your kid spent a lot of time on it was even more painful, I think.”

Tuesday, neighbors put Erin’s message on paper.

“Love wins, every time,” Pastor Tiffany Patterson, of Presbury United Methodist Church, said.

Showing that even destruction can bring hope.

“We’re going to stand up for what is right and make sure the community knows whatever it is, love is going to outshine them,” Council Member Andre Johnson said.

Neighbors said they plan on coming out on Sunday around noon to help fix the damage to the wall.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating what happened.