BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a woman driving a silver-colored sedan after it allegedly hit and killed a 19-year-old Bowie State student at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Keshon Nowlin died in the crash, and three others were injured after their Nissan Altima was stopped in the 1200 block of Hilton Parkway, trying to change a tire, when the sedan struck the four people.

The woman reportedly stopped at the scene briefly, but left before police arrived.

Nowlin was a computer science major from Owings Mills, the university’s president said in a letter to students Sunday afternoon.

A vigil was held for the 19-year-old Monday night.

Anyone with information on the silver-colored sedan or its driver should call detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606.

