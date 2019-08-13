BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a woman driving a silver-colored sedan after it allegedly hit and killed a 19-year-old Bowie State student at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Keshon Nowlin died in the crash, and three others were injured after their Nissan Altima was stopped in the 1200 block of Hilton Parkway, trying to change a tire, when the sedan struck the four people.
The woman reportedly stopped at the scene briefly, but left before police arrived.
Nowlin was a computer science major from Owings Mills, the university’s president said in a letter to students Sunday afternoon.
A vigil was held for the 19-year-old Monday night.
REMEMBERING KESHON:
Tonight, hundreds of people gathered at New Town High School in Owings Mills to remember Keshon Nowlin, a beloved member of the Bowie State University family. He tragically passed after a car crash in West Baltimore Saturday night. #RestInParadise @wjz pic.twitter.com/xs6yyG4MNa
— C.J. Alderson (@CJAldersonWJZ) August 13, 2019
Anyone with information on the silver-colored sedan or its driver should call detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606.
