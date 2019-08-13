GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Virginia man pled guilty to a federal charge related to a scheme to provide fake Maryland driver’s licenses to applicants who paid a fee.
Warner Portillo, 34, of Manassas, Virginia, pled guilty to conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically Maryland driver’s licenses.
According to his plea agreement, from at least July 2015 through March 2016, Portillo conspired with two employees of the MVA who worked in the Largo branch office, to produce and transfer Maryland driver’s licenses without lawful authority.
Portillo and co-conspirators met with prospective Maryland driver’s license applicants who were willing to pay money to obtain a driver’s license illegally, typically because the applicants were aliens without legal status in the United States or were otherwise unable to obtain a lawfully issued driver’s license.
The applicants paid Portillo and his co-conspirators between $800 and $5,000 in for each fraudulently issued Maryland driver’s license.
Portillo admitted that he gave the MVA conspirators the names, addresses and other information that applicants wished to appear on their Maryland driver’s licenses.
Portillo provided the applicants and the MVA conspirators with fraudulent documents necessary to obtain a Maryland driver’s license, including several identification documents.
Portillo faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for the conspiracy.
You must log in to post a comment.