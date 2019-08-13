Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Samuel Cooper has been sentenced to two life sentences plus 38 years in the 2017 murder of Baltimore defense lawyer Warren Brown’s stepson.
22-year-old Louis “Cody” Dorsey-Young was killed in the crossfire during a gas station shooting in July 2017. Police said he was not the intended target, but the only victim in the incident.
Cooper had served time from an attempted murder conviction when he was 15-years-old.
