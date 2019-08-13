Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, Halethorpe, I-95, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Tractor Trailer Accident

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — One person was extricated from an overturned tractor-trailer on the I-95 ramp to I-695 in Halethorpe during rush hour Tuesday evening, Baltimore County Fire said.

The person had been heavily trapped under the trailer. Hazmat and MDE crews, as well as firefighters from multiple agencies, responded to the scene.

The victim has been taken to an area hospital. No information about their condition is available.

This story is developing.

