Comments
HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — One person was extricated from an overturned tractor-trailer on the I-95 ramp to I-695 in Halethorpe during rush hour Tuesday evening, Baltimore County Fire said.
Update #bcofd// MVC with Rescue// I95 between 47-49. Units on location advised patient has been extricated. Patient is being transported to local hospital by EMS crews. Please use caution in the area. ^MJ
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 13, 2019
The person had been heavily trapped under the trailer. Hazmat and MDE crews, as well as firefighters from multiple agencies, responded to the scene.
The victim has been taken to an area hospital. No information about their condition is available.
This story is developing.
You must log in to post a comment.