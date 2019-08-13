Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fort McHenry Tunnel, I-95, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Traffic, Vehicle fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All SB I-95 lanes at Fort McHenry Tunnel have reopened after a vehicle fire shut down parts of the tunnel earlier Tuesday morning.

MDTA steadily updated the public as a vehicle fire response caused delays just before Eastern Ave on SB I-95 and US 40.

The right tube is open for traffic as well.

Comments