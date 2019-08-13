Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All SB I-95 lanes at Fort McHenry Tunnel have reopened after a vehicle fire shut down parts of the tunnel earlier Tuesday morning.
MDTA steadily updated the public as a vehicle fire response caused delays just before Eastern Ave on SB I-95 and US 40.
REOPENED: ALL lanes on SB I-95 at the Fort McHenry Tunnel. Cleanup & inspection complete. #baltraffic #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/0B8z99C2Hm
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 13, 2019
The right tube is open for traffic as well.
