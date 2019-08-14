Comments
CHILLUM, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was killed and a man injured after a crash in Prince George’s County Wednesday morning.
County police said the crash happened at Queens Chapel Road and Russell Avenue in Chillum.
A car travelling westbound on Queens Chapel Road struck an SUV trying to make a left turn at Russell Avenue. The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.
The man driving the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are trying to determine what lead to the fatal crash.
PIO is on scene of a fatal vehicle collision in the 2200 block of Queens Chapel Rd. pic.twitter.com/akQ6VCYpW2
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 14, 2019
