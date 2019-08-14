  • WJZ 13On Air

CHILLUM, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was killed and a man injured after a crash in Prince George’s County Wednesday morning.

County police said the crash happened at Queens Chapel Road and Russell Avenue in Chillum.

A car travelling westbound on Queens Chapel Road struck an SUV trying to make a left turn at Russell Avenue. The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man driving the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine what lead to the fatal crash.

