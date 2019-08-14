  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a claim that an officer degraded and humiliated a City School Principal.

Police tell WJZ Patterson High School Principal Vance Benton said he and his 15-year-old son were watching an arrest last month, when an officer allegedly made insulting comments.

The Principal claims the officer asked him if he could read and suggested that Benton’s son would be arrested one day.

The Police Chief said she’s taking the complaint seriously and the department is investigating the incident.

