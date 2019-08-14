BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a series of storms last week, residents who fell victim to flood damage after Tuesday’s severe storms can now have their voices heard by the city and insurance experts.

A Disaster Assistance Center opens Wednesday through and into the weekend for anyone looking to file a claim.

If your property was damaged in the flooding from last week you are urged to visit Perkins Homes at 1411 Gough Street anytime between 11 am and 7 pm from Wednesday through Saturday.

The Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management, the Baltimore Development Corporation, the Red Cross, Maryland Emergency Management Agency, the Maryland Insurance Administration, and the Baltimore City Planning Floodplain Management are all hoping to gather information from as many residents and business owners as possible.

They said the goal of this center is to collect a total of damages in order to find out what kind of assistance they can qualify for after this recent event.

Anyone who had any kind of damage to their home business or vehicle is encouraged to come down here and at least let the center know so that you can go towards the total amount of last weeks damage total.

Ed Strouse, the planning section chief for the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management said they estimate about 5 inches of rain fell in sections of the city in a two hour period.

The storm system is not designed to handle that amount of water.

They are getting reports from sections along Eastern Avenue including harbor east parts of fells point in parts of Canton where damage was recorded.

Some picture show vehicles moved by floodwaters others show up to 2 inches of water inside a lower level of the building according to Strouse.