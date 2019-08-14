Comments
OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — The Coast Guard medevaced a man who was reportedly suffering from a heart attack on a charter boat near Ocean City Inlet, Md. early Wednesday morning.
Watchstanders at Station Ocean City got a distress call at 9:40 a.m. from a person aboard the Judith M. charter boat.
The person reported a man was suffering from chest pains and was being assisted by a nurse onboard. A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Station Ocean City launched to assist.
Once on the scene, the Coast Guard crew transferred the man to the Motor Life Boat and took him to Station Ocean City to meet an awaiting ambulance.
