BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday marks one year since dockless vehicles were introduced to Baltimore City- including the electric scooters you see zipping around downtown.

The Baltimore Department of Transportation said the first year has been a success, with over 1.5 million trips taken so far.

The City decided to end the pilot program to make them a more permanent fixture in the city.

“They’re great, they’re fast and affordable,” One rider said.

“I think it’s very convenient, very easy to use,” Another added.

They can be used to commute to work and to see the city.

“I live in the city, I live in Fed Hill so when I work down here, or I’m going to a bar, to a restaurant, wherever it might be. It’s a lot better than sitting in a car, in traffic,” said rider Justin Glaze.

“People need more ways to access where they live, where they work, whatever they need to get done throughout the day. And we have a large population of households that don’t have access to personal vehicles,” said shared mobility coordinator Meg Young.

Despite the popularity, some problems remain.

“If you don’t get hit, you’re good,”

It’s a problem the city is trying to tackle.

“We’re taking measures on our own in increased messaging for riders and for people on the streets, to understand how to share the road and where they’re supposed to ride and where to look for vehicles,” Young said.

Someone was seen using a scooter to move an armoire.

“You shouldn’t do that, we thought it was funny and would get some attention, but we want people to these vehicles responsibly,” Young said.

The city has also been working with the dockless vehicle companies to make the scooters safer, and to hold classes to teach people how to ride.

Over the next week, the Baltimore Department of Transportation will be tweeting different safety tips, and sharing promo codes to save first-time riders a little cash.