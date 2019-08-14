BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a breath of fresh air in Baltimore for women struggling with homelessness and addiction.
The Helping Up Mission has opened an oasis at its E. Chase Street facility.
For generations, the Helping Up Mission has offered hope to people on the verge of desperation. It is now helping 600 men and women a day.
The mission continues with its plans for a new facility, the Inspiring Hope Women’s and Children’s Center, which will be at Baltimore Street near the men’s facility.
Fundraising has brought the project to just $12 million shy of its $61 million goal.
“We are at $49 million, which is 80 percent of our goal and that’s worth celebrating,” said Gayle Kelly, the co-chair of the Inspiring Hope campaign.
In the meantime, a newly refreshed courtyard officially opened Wednesday at the existing E. Chase Street location.
“I think how awesome it will be when we cut the ribbon on a building that will accommodate so many women and so many children to help us combat addiction and homelessness,” Kelly said.
The new building will have the capacity to house 200 women and 50 children.
