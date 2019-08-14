  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in east Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Police responded to a Shotspotter Alert around 7:22 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Chase Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injury, homicide detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information about same to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

