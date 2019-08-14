  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents of the Poe Homes complex west of downtown Baltimore will soon see more work on the area’s water system stemming from a water main break earlier this summer that left some homes without water for more than a week.

The city’s public works department said it will be upgrading or rehabilitating several water mains near the Poe Homes in an effort to improve water pressure and system reliability.

After the June 17 main break, the department said it reviewed the water system in the area and found all but one main had lower than acceptable water pressure. Some of the underground pipes are more than 100 years old.

Work is expected to take around three months and will be done in phases, DPW said. Affected areas include:

  • Saratoga Street, between Schroeder Street and Freemont Avenue
  • Lexington Street, between Schroeder Street and Freemont Avenue
  • North Amity Street, between Saratoga Street and Lexington Street
  • Fremont Avenue, between Mulberry Street and Baltimore Street

Area residents will be notified before work that affects their property begins.

The water main break and the city’s response drew ire from residents, who said temporary measures were inadequate and the response was too slow.

