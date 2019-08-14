Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two men suspected in the theft of tires and rims off a car in Ellicott City.
Howard County Police said the theft occurred on June 22. They believe the suspects could be involved in similar thefts in the area.
Contact 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov with info.
Recognize these suspects? #HoCoPolice continue to investigate June 22 rim and tire theft in Ellicott City and believe suspects may be responsible for other similar thefts in #HoCoMD. Contact 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov with info. pic.twitter.com/JdJNJq2gGQ
— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) August 14, 2019
