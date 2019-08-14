  • WJZ 13On Air

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two men suspected in the theft of tires and rims off a car in Ellicott City.

Howard County Police said the theft occurred on June 22. They believe the suspects could be involved in similar thefts in the area.

Contact 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov with info.

