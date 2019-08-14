BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We skated by some big problems yesterday. The dynamic behind yesterday’s severe threat ducked well South of us and that was that. Last night, and overnight, we had some widely scattered light showers. And such will be the flavor of the day. A few afternoon t-storms are likely but they should be South, and East, of the Metro. The Storm Prediction Center has Southern Maryland, and the DelMarVa, in a “marginal risk” for severe weather.
A diminished chance of rain, and thunderstorms in tomorrow’s forecast. For the Ravens/Packers pre-season game tomorrow evening it will be variable cloudy, warm and humid, with a kickoff temp of 83°.
Still looking for a calm but hot and humid weekend. “Hot and humid weekend.” Live it and enjoy it. In a few months that will be only a dream!
