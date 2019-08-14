  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and rather humid day, but the rain was very sparse, with the exception of the Maryland and Delaware beaches, and Cecil County.

Thursday, expect to see lots of clouds, and some sun may help to fuel a few showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm in a few places as well.

Not much will change into the weekend, except that it gets a bit warmer, and continued to be humid, with pop up showers a possibility for each of the next 6 days! Stay cool, Bob Turk.

Comments