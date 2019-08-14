Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and rather humid day, but the rain was very sparse, with the exception of the Maryland and Delaware beaches, and Cecil County.
Thursday, expect to see lots of clouds, and some sun may help to fuel a few showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm in a few places as well.
Not much will change into the weekend, except that it gets a bit warmer, and continued to be humid, with pop up showers a possibility for each of the next 6 days! Stay cool, Bob Turk.
You must log in to post a comment.