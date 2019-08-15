BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan are showing their support for the Philadelphia Police Department and praying the injured officers a speedy recovery,
Six Philly police officers were shot Wednesday during a standoff with a suspect in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.
The gun battle and standoff started around 4:30 p.m. when police were serving a narcotics warrant on the 3700 block of North 15th Street in Philadelphia around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The suspect was taken into custody around midnight.
Baltimore County Police tweeted: “#BCoPD sending our prayers to @PhillyPolice and their injured officers.”
Gov. Larry Hogan also tweeted his support of their police: “We stand in solidarity with the Philadelphia Police Department. This is another reminder of the risks and sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day to keep us safe.”
