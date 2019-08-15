Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are still asking for information about a stabbing death in June 2018.
At around 2:25 a.m., on June 3, 2018, officers responded to the 400 block of Manse Court for a report of an unresponsive man.
When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Quayvon Johnson, who suffered a stab wound to the chest.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Detectives are still looking for information on this case, and anyone with information should contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-lockup.
