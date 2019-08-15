Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A fisherman made a rare catch off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, earlier this month, reeling in a barracuda.
Angler Rob Priest landed the catch August 5 near the Baltimore Canyon in the Atlantic Ocean, the state department of natural resources said Wednesday.
Priest and Capt. George Wendling had set sail aboard “Top Man” from the Ocean City inlet.
Barracudas are rare in that part of the ocean, the DNR said.
State fishing records dating back to 1966 do not list a barracuda ever being caught in Maryland waters.
