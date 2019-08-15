  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:barracuda, Fishing, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Ocean City, Ocean City Maryland, Talkers

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A fisherman made a rare catch off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, earlier this month, reeling in a barracuda.

Angler Rob Priest landed the catch August 5 near the Baltimore Canyon in the Atlantic Ocean, the state department of natural resources said Wednesday.

Priest and Capt. George Wendling had set sail aboard “Top Man” from the Ocean City inlet.

Barracudas are rare in that part of the ocean, the DNR said.

State fishing records dating back to 1966 do not list a barracuda ever being caught in Maryland waters.

Comments