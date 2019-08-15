HALETHORPE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after five people were threatened at gunpoint during their church choir practice Monday evening.
Police received a call from the Lansdowne Alliance Church just before 10 p.m. for the incident.
One victim said they were practicing choir, left the main worship area to use the restroom and was approached by the suspect, who threatened them with a handgun and forced the victim into the main area where the four other victims were at.
The suspect went up to all five, stole all personal belongings and forced them inside the closet. The suspect then fled.
Police are continuing to investigate but have no substantial identification on the suspect.
Nothing else was stolen at the church except the victims’ personal belongings including wallets and phones.
