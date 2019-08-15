Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You’ve seen the bright green scooters zooming around Baltimore, but starting this weekend bike spokes will also be seen spinning around the city.
Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced Thursday that they will be adding Lime dockless bikes to their fleet.
Lime has had scooters available in the city since September 2018 and has reached over one million rides in the last year.
To try their vehicles, you can use the promo code LIMEMORE to try their vehicles.
You must log in to post a comment.