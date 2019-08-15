BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating multiple shootings that left at least one person dead and multiple others injured Thursday night.

In southwest Baltimore, at around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of W. Patapsco Ave. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead a short time later.

In central Baltimore, officers responded to an area hospital around 9 p.m. where a shooting victim had walked in.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. At this time, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Detectives have located a crime scene in the 300 block of St. Paul Street.

Also in southwest Baltimore, at around 7:31 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Braddish Ave. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the left shoulder, left leg and right forearm.

Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was treated.

In west Baltimore, at around 7:31 p.m., officers responded to a shotspotter alert in the 2000 block of N. Smallwood Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was conscious and alert as he was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.