BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Thursday night through next Tuesday, President Street downtown will be closed at night.
The nightly lane closures will be along President Street between Fayette and Fleet Streets from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, the Baltimore Department of Transportation said.
There will also be lane closures Thursday night along Fleet Street between President Street and Central Avenue for paving work.
Westbound Fleet Street traffic will detour onto Central Avenue during this time while the paving is completed.
