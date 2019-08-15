  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is telling pet owners to throw away and not feed their furry companions certain kinds of Texas Tripe raw pet foods due to salmonella and listeria concerns.

A number of the recalled pet foods have tested positive for listeria or salmonella, the FDA said, prompting the company to issue a recall on July 3.

Affected products were sold directly to consumers in 24 states as frozen 20-pound and 40-pound cases. Among the states where the items were sold are Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York.

Anyone who may have had the foods in their homes should clean and disinfect all surfaces where it was stored and that animals may have come in contact with.

A full list of recalled items can be found on the FDA’s website.

