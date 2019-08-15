Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — As students get ready to head back to campus, Instagram will soon be flush with back to school photos.
That’s especially true for students at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
That’s because the campus was voted the most Instagrammed college campus in the state.
All Home Connections looked at things such as the most popular hashtags for schools nationwide.
The most popular hashtag overall was Roll Tide for the University of Alabama.
