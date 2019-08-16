BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two women have been promoted to leadership positions within the Baltimore Police Department, officials said in a news release.
Sheree Briscoe was promoted to Colonel after completing a 10-week command and executive training earlier this summer at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. She has also been named the police department’s Chief of Detectives.
The department said Col. Briscoe had previously been promoted to Lt. Col. in April 2018 and had been overseeing the neighborhood services section of the patrol division.
With Col. Briscoe’s promotion, the department also promoted Monique Brown to Lt. Col. She will oversee the neighborhood services section and the patrol division’s special operations section.
Lt. Col. Brown joined the department in 2000 and was promoted to Major in 2018.
The promotions will take effect Monday, the department said.
