HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — A bald eagle was rescued from a rocky embankment at Susquehanna State Park Friday morning after it got stranded.
Naturalist John Garrison, of Susquehanna State Park, said the park got several calls about an eagle trying to swim across the Susquehanna River around 9:30 a.m. Garrison who was taking a junior ranger group around the park went to go help the eagle.
He said it was clearly injured because it wasn’t spooked by Garrison’s arrival. He wrapped the eagle in a towel and took the eagle to Chadwell Animal Hospital where it was discovered the eagle was blind. The old eagle has cataracts and Garrison said it may have recently flew into something, making its vision worse.
Although it doesn’t have any broken bones, Garrison said, it would not have likely survived in the wild since its ability to safely fly and hunt would be impaired.
The hospital transferred the bird to Tristate Bird Rescue in Delaware for proper rehabilitation.
Garrison works as a researcher with the Susquehannock Wildlife Society as well.
