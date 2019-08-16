Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A University of Maryland football player got a special surprise at Thursday night’s match-up between the Ravens and the Green Bay Packers.
Terrapins Head Coach Mike Locksley had senior Bruce Miller make a special announcement midway through the third quarter.
It turns out Miller was reading a letter announcing he had been awarded a full scholarship!
A DREAM REALIZED
Senior Bruce Miller, you are on SCHOLARSHIP!! pic.twitter.com/1fZ7e8P66H
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 16, 2019
Miller transferred to the Terps after playing two seasons at a junior college in order to play with his younger brother.
He, Locksley and some team members also got to see former teammate Darnell Savage start for the Packers.
You must log in to post a comment.