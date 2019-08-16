  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A University of Maryland football player got a special surprise at Thursday night’s match-up between the Ravens and the Green Bay Packers.

Terrapins Head Coach Mike Locksley had senior Bruce Miller make a special announcement midway through the third quarter.

It turns out Miller was reading a letter announcing he had been awarded a full scholarship!

Miller transferred to the Terps after playing two seasons at a junior college in order to play with his younger brother.

He, Locksley and some team members also got to see former teammate Darnell Savage start for the Packers.

