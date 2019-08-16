BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A system outage caused issues for passengers flying internationally at multiple U.S. airports Friday evening, but not at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted a temporary outage with processing systems began causing a disruption for travelers around 5 p.m. As of around 6:30 p.m., the system was slowly coming back online.

Officials said there is no evidence the outage was malicious in nature.

CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

International travelers were being processed with alternative procedures, the agency said.

“CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security,” CBP said in another tweet.

The affected systems are coming back online and travelers are being processed. CBP will continue to monitor the incident. There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

A passenger at Dulles International airport also reported significant issues for travelers there.

Nationwide outage of US CBP computer systems. Easily 5,000+ passengers in line at Dulles. pic.twitter.com/JGJD95sfFx — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) August 16, 2019

Despite an earlier tweet warning passengers of possible delays, a BWI spokesperson said there were no delays being reported at the airport due to the CBP outage.