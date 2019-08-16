  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A system outage caused issues for passengers flying internationally at multiple U.S. airports Friday evening, but not at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted a temporary outage with processing systems began causing a disruption for travelers around 5 p.m. As of around 6:30 p.m., the system was slowly coming back online.

Officials said there is no evidence the outage was malicious in nature.

International travelers were being processed with alternative procedures, the agency said.

“CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security,” CBP said in another tweet.

A passenger at Dulles International airport also reported significant issues for travelers there.

Despite an earlier tweet warning passengers of possible delays, a BWI spokesperson said there were no delays being reported at the airport due to the CBP outage.

