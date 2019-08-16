Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 66-year-old Hagerstown woman was arrested Friday in connection with an arson at a Motel 6.
Diane Susan Webster was arrested and is accused of setting fire to her room by igniting paper and cardboard.
The state fire marshal’s office said firefighters were called to the motel in the 1300 block of Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown around 2:35 a.m. Friday after occupants in neighboring rooms saw smoke and a woman running away.
Officials reportedly found Webster hiding nearby in the weeds.
She is charged with felony first degree arson and reckless endangerment.
The fire caused an estimated $2,000 in damage.
